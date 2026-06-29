Good Monday, bloggers,

We are in an extreme heat warning through Friday. The temperatures are not that extreme, as highs reach the low 90s. It is the humidity that is driving the heat index value up.

We saw a south wind gusting 30-40 mph Sunday, and this will continue through Tuesday or Wednesday. The wind helps reduce the heat feels-like.

There may be help from clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but what would really help is a cold front.

The wind gusts at noon were between 20–40 mph across the area.

Jeff Penner

We have been searching for a cold front and might have found one.

Details on the cold front and how it could affect the holiday weekend are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | In Search of a Cold Front

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