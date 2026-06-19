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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Several Chances of Rain & Thunderstorms

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Jeff Penner
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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Several Chances of Rain & Thunderstorms
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Good Friday bloggers,

We had a beautiful Friday sunrise and this is likely the only sunrise where we will see the sun through Sunday. I wish it would be sunny and nice all weekend, but I am just the messenger.

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There was some dense fog from western Johnson to eastern Douglas counties. You can see the fog in the distance as we look east from Lawrence, KS. It will burn off by 9-10 AM if it hasn't already.

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The thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday have our attention for the potential of severe weather and flash flooding.

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Here is a weekend weather forecast summary.

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Details on the thunderstorm chances are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Several Chances of Rain & Thunderstorms

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