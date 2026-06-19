KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Several Chances of Rain & Thunderstorms

Good Friday bloggers,

We had a beautiful Friday sunrise and this is likely the only sunrise where we will see the sun through Sunday. I wish it would be sunny and nice all weekend, but I am just the messenger.

Jeff Penner

There was some dense fog from western Johnson to eastern Douglas counties. You can see the fog in the distance as we look east from Lawrence, KS. It will burn off by 9-10 AM if it hasn't already.

Jeff Penner

The thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday have our attention for the potential of severe weather and flash flooding.

Jeff Penner

Here is a weekend weather forecast summary.

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorm chances are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.