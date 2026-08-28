Kansas City, Missouri, police vehicle struck driving through intersection with lights, sirens on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police vehicle was hit by another vehicle while traveling through an intersection with its lights and sirens activated Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:54 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 31st Street and Southwest Trafficway.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a blue Dodge Durango was driving west on West 31st Street with its emergency lights and sirens on. The officer driving "slowed and proceeded with caution" at the intersection.

As the Durango was passing through, it was hit by a white Ford Flex that was southbound on Southwest Trafficway.

The Ford's driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The two officers involved are OK, per KCPD.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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