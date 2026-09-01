Mother, daughter injured after being struck near West 11th, Cypress streets in Ottawa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother, her daughter and a dog were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at the intersection of West 11th and Cypress streets in Ottawa, Kansas.

Ottawa police were called to the area around 7:20 a.m., along with fire and emergency medical personnel.

The two human victims were identified as a 45-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was taken to a local vet, where the animal later died.

Police said the teen stayed on the scene and cooperated with crash investigators.

The incident remains under investigation by Ottawa police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.

“The Ottawa Police Department reminds all drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution when in areas near schools or school bus routes,” the department said in a news release.

Last year, a 12-year-old boy was struck nearby at West 15th and Ash streets. Since then, community members have called for changes that would improve safe crossing for pedestrians.

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