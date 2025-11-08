Parents question Ottawa Police Department's oversight after 12-year-old hit in school zone crosswalk

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. KSHB 41 received this story as a tip to our newsroom, including pictures and necessary documents. Share your story idea with Ryan .

It's clear why West 15th Street in Ottawa, Kan., is considered one of the busiest streets in town. That's what many neighbors told me as dozens of cars drove by.

"The speed limit is 30 outside of school days" Alexandria Cain told me. "I say the average is 50. We all know that it's the busiest street in town."

I met Cain on her front lawn at the corner of West 15th Street and Ash. She lives nearby and wasn't a witness to an accident that occurred on September 29, 2025.

"I have a big, open window and I am a stay at home mom, so I typically see everything," she said. "I heard commotion outside and I went out and saw Trey sitting under the tree. I ran over and helped because I saw blood. It was just my instinct."

A neighbor's security camera footage we obtained shows the entire incident.

12-year-old Trey Folsom, a middle schooler on cross country team, was crossing the street through a lane of traffic in the cross walk and was struck by a vehicle.

The video is hard to watch because a vehicle versus a 12-year-old kid isn't a fair fight. The video goes on to show the boy quickly getting up and running under a nearby tree. That's where witnesses went to check on him.

"I didn't know if he was going to live," Cain told me fighting back tears. "As a mom of six, it's hard not to think that could be your kids."

According to the most recent police report, Trey was given medical attention by paramedics and was later transported to Children's Mercy Hospital. He was treated for a concussion and large gash on his head. He received eight stitches.

"It kind of just takes the air our of you as a parent," Trey's dad, Mark Folsom told me. "That image, yeah, I'll never forget walking into that room."

Folsom emailed the KSHB 41 newsroom earlier this week. He provided us with a police report, pictures of Trey's injuries, and Ring camera footage.

Our team confirmed and gained permission of all the material he provided before reporting.

I arrived at the intersection Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.; 15 minutes before the police report states the the accident occurred.

"Our belief is that his intent was known and he was lawfully in that cross walk," Mark Folsom said.

Folsom told me he's frustrated with the Ottawa Police Department and important details that remain missing from the police report.

"We did not have contact with the police," he said. "We had to initiate contact with him."

According to the police report, "Officer Bailey... spoke with Raymona Folsom (Trey's mother)."

The two discussed when he could meet with Trey to discuss the accident. The agreed on a date and time, November 11.

Both Raymona and Mark told me they provided a statement that day to the police department.

I read through the entire report. Trey's statement isn't included.

"They're not giving him a voice," Folsom said.

Folsom also told me that he's frustrated the report doesn't mention this occurred in a school zone. Again, I read through the report. There is no mention of a school zone.

When I canvassed the neighborhood on Friday afternoon, I located a "School Zone" speed limit sign on the westbound side of 15th Street that the driver who hit Trey would have passed.

There also were two flashing yellow lights, which blink during school zone hours. I noted that particular sign does not have the hours posted.

But, the school zone sign located on Ash Street has the hours 7:30 A.M. to 3:45 p.m. while school's in session.

Again, the police report states this incident occurred at 3:45 p.m.

I contacted the Ottawa Police Department on Friday afternoon and asked to talk to Police Chief Adam Weingartner. The operator told me she had not seen the Chief all day and asked if she could put me through to his voicemail. I declined that offer and asked if I could speak to an officer in charge. I was rerouted to a lieutenant and only received his voicemail.

I followed up with an email requesting to speak with a department representative about pedestrian and crosswalk concerns. I am still waiting for a response.

"What we're wanting is a fair investigation," Folsom told me. "If our child is shown to be at fault, then that's fine. We will accept that and we will accept responsibility. From the get go for us, this does not feel like a fair investigation."

Folsom continued to argue Friday afternoon his son should have a say in what happened because the driver was not given a citation. He claims a police officer said to him that he could issue his son a citation.

In the police report, officers interviewed a set of witnesses.

All of them said that Trey did not look.

"Let a 12-year-old have a say in what happened," Folsom said. "Not letting adults come in and sweep this under the rug. We're angry and we're frustrated."

Alexandria Cain, who lives on the corner of that intersection, told me she thinks the city should make some changes to that intersection.

Cain provided me with a change.org petition. The goal is for greater pedestrian changes at the intersection.

"This isn't just me, it's not just the parents, this is everybody, this concerns everyone," Cain explained to me. "It needs to be taken care of. I don't want to wait for somebody to die for something to happen."

According to Folsom, due to this accident, Trey lost the remainder of his cross country season. He's hoping the police department or an outside agency will launch a probe into this incident and clear his son's name from any wrongdoing.

"He has a right to due process," Folsom told me.

As the clock ticked later during my time at that intersection, the traffic began to slow down. I did make some observations that included a sign labeled "Ottawa High School," with an arrow to turn north on Ash Street, is hidden behind some trees.

That sign also sits along the direction the woman that hit Trey was headed. On that route, there are two pedestrian crossing signs, one school zone speed limit sign, and the hidden high school sign.

Folsom also wanted to make it clear he's not upset with the woman who hit his son. He's frustrated at how the Ottawa Police Department has handled this case.

