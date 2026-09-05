KCPD: Man shot and killed in an apartment building in the 3900 block of Willow Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3900 block of Willow Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they were directed to an apartment building where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began rendering aid and called EMS, but KCFD Medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

No one is in custody.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Detectives and crime scene technicians are on scene canvassing for witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and recovering any physical evidence.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.