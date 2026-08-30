Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating homicide in 8700 block of East 63rd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 8700 block of East 63rd Street.

At around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the area.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.