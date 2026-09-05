Man critically wounded in shooting Friday night in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was in critical condition Friday night after being shot in the head in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at East 24th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

No information was available on the victim's age and if he knew the person who shot him.

Police did not have a description of the shooter to release to the public or media.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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