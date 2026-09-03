Lee's Summit police release photo of pickup truck used by suspects in Wednesday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit police released a picture of a dark gray pickup truck believed to have been used by four suspects in a shooting Wednesday at a stoplight at Missouri 291 Highway and Chipman Road.

The four jumped out of the truck at a stoplight at the intersection and opened fire on two people in an SUV.

Police said the driver suffered six wounds but is expected to recover.

The passenger suffered injuries from flying glass.

Lee's Summit police said the pickup truck is believed to be a 2015-2017 Ford F-150.

The truck had a California license plate with an obscene message.

Anyone with information about the truck or the suspects should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.