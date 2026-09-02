Police investigating shooting Wednesday in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday.

It occurred in the area of Highway 291 and East Chipman Road.

291 at Chipman is closed as police investigate the shooting, per a social media post from the police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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