Second homicide Monday in KCMO, this time about 10 p.m. in Northland in the 500 block of NW Englewood Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less than 12 hours, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department homicide detectives have another case to investigate.

This time, the victim was found in the 500 block of Northwest Englewood Road.

No other information was immediately available.

We have a crew on the way to gather more information.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.