5 rescued from apartment fire early Tuesday in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were rescued from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Lenexa.

Emergency crews from Lenexa, Shawnee and Johnson County MED-ACT were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to 12002 W. 77th Street for a fire at a multi-family residential building.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a fire in one of the property's six units.

Lenexa police quickly helped evacuate two residents, and firefighters helped two others out of an upper-story window via a ground ladder.

The fifth rescued occupant was carried from a second-floor unit and transferred to an area hospital for treatment. The Lenexa Fire Department confirmed that person was later released.

One firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was treated and released on the scene.

The fire burned for about 40 minutes before it was under control.

In total, eight adults, one child, two cats and one dog were displaced, per the Lenexa Fire Department. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

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