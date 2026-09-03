Man accused of killing Seneca, Kansas, Catholic priest found not competent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of first-degree murder in the 2025 shooting death of a Seneca, Kansas, priest was found not competent at a hearing Thursday.

Involuntary commitment proceedings will now begin for Gary Hermesch.

No word on how long that process may take.

Hermesch's attorney had requested a judge order a mental evaluation.

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Hermesch is charged with shooting and killing Father Arul Carasala on April 3, 2025, in the rectory at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He allegedly shot Carasala and drove to the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, where he told the undersheriff he needed to be arrested because he had just shot Carasala.

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