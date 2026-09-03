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Man accused of killing Seneca, Kansas, Catholic priest found not competent

Involuntary commitment proceedings next
Gary Hermesch mug.png
KSHB
Mug shot of Gary Hermesch, who is being held in the Nemaha County, Kansas, jail on a $1 million bond.
Gary Hermesch mug.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of first-degree murder in the 2025 shooting death of a Seneca, Kansas, priest was found not competent at a hearing Thursday.

Involuntary commitment proceedings will now begin for Gary Hermesch.

No word on how long that process may take.

Hermesch's attorney had requested a judge order a mental evaluation.

RELATED | ‘No words’: Community members, parishioners in shock over murder of Seneca priest
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Hermesch is charged with shooting and killing Father Arul Carasala on April 3, 2025, in the rectory at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He allegedly shot Carasala and drove to the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, where he told the undersheriff he needed to be arrested because he had just shot Carasala.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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