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VIDEO | 2 vehicles, front of Overland Park home fully engulfed in flames

Firefighters in Overland Park responded to a house fire on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, near W. 127th Street and Bond.
'Significant' damage to Overland Park home following Tuesday morning fire
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two vehicles and the front of an Overland Park home were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday morning.

Crews were called just before 9:30 a.m. to 127th Place and Bond Street.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the exterior before entering the home to search and fight the fire inside.

OPFD said access was complicated by "numerous contents in the home," prompting crews to call for additional resources.

'Significant' damage to Overland Park home following Tuesday morning fire

A female occupant was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation; she had exited safely.

OPFD said the home sustained "significant" damage, as it took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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