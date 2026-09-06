Woman taken into custody after 2-hour standoff in Paola

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was taken into custody Saturday after she barricaded herself inside a residence in Paola, sparking a two-hour standoff with authorities.

At about 2:05 p.m. Saturday, the Paola Police Department responded to a report of an armed disturbance at a residence located in the 1100 block of Durham Drive.

Before arriving at the scene, Miami County Sheriff's Office dispatch told responding officers that one of the people involved was armed with a gun.

Once officers arrived, they safely took the victim out of the residence.

The suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Rebecca Paul, then barricaded herself inside the apartment, prompting the response of the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

After a two-hour standoff, Paul surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Paul has been charged in the Miami County Jail with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

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