1 shot Monday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire Monday afternoon sent one person to a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital with life-threatening wounds.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near East 88th Street and James A. Reed Road.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.