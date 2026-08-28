Raytown police investigating shooting outside of business on 350 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon outside of a business on 350 Highway.

At 12:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 9400 E. 350 Highway for reports of a subject shot outside of the business.

Upon arrival, a man was located with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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