LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead after a stabbing near 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Lawrence early Sunday morning, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Suspect still at large after 20-year-old man killed in Lawrence stabbing

Lawrence police responded around 2:40 a.m. and found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

No suspect has been identified. Anyone with information or businesses with cameras in the area are urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

The stabbing comes during the first weekend back to school for University of Kansas students, who say the incident has them concerned for their safety.

"I was just shocked," KU sophomore Jack Sladic said.

Sladic connected the stabbing to a deadly shooting earlier this year outside a popular Lawrence bar called The Hawk, which also occurred as bars were closing in January.

"Obviously the shooting at 'The Hawk' was a big deal, and I noticed after that things started to take off," Sladic said. "I've never had a worry, but now recently it seems like it's getting more dangerous.

Sladic said he believes the late-night bar scene plays a role in the violence.

"It's usually when the bars close I notice bad stuff starts to happen. Usually alcohol contributes to it," Sladic said.

KU grad student Christian Alldredge said his first concern was for the people he knows.

"My first thing is like I hope nobody I know is affected by this," Alldredge said.

Fellow grad student Ashley Calibo urged younger students to take their personal safety seriously.

"If you're coming to KU, take it seriously as far as safety goes. Travel in groups and don't go out alone," Calibo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.