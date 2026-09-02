Excelsior Springs man charged months after fatal hit-and-run in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man was charged this week for his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash in April.

Matthew Lavigne, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal accident shortly after 7 a.m. on April 13.

The sheriff’s office said a semi driver on Interstate 35 saw a person lying on the ground on Edgar Petty Road, just north of NE 116th Street. Edgar Petty Road runs adjacent to I-35.

When deputies responded, they found 37-year-old Steven Notari, of Wisconsin, deceased.

Investigators determined a Ford Focus struck Notari and fled the scene.

In interviews, the sheriff’s office said several bits of evidence were collected: vehicle parts at the scene, the victim’s blood on the suspect vehicle, licence plate reader photos, cellphone data and nearby business surveillance footage.

That evidence was presented to a grand jury, which determined Lavigne should be charged in the incident, per the sheriff’s office.

Lavigne’s arraignment was held Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea, and his bond was modified to $50,000 (cash or surety), with 10% posting approved.

He remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center.

Lavigne is next due in court Sept. 8 for a hearing.

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