Pedestrian struck, killed Monday morning near Edgar Petty Road, NE 116th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Clay County.

Around 7:10 a.m., a semi-truck driver on Interstate 35 reported seeing someone on the ground near Edgar Petty Road, just north of NE 116th Street, per the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived a short time later, they found a deceased man on the road.

Edgar Petty Road was shut down for several hours as crews worked the scene, including the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle that struck the man left the area. While its make and model are unknown, the sheriff’s office believes it is likely damaged.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3728 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.