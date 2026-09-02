Man charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance in Linn County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasanton, Kansas, man is charged in Linn County District Court with numerous counts of child sex crimes.

Wade Booth, 70, is charged with two counts of aggravated incest, one count of unlawful sexual relations — teacher with student over 16 years old, and one count of aggravated intimidation of witness/victim under 18 years old, according to a court document.

Booth made his first court appearance Wednesday.

He is currently being held in the Linn County Jail on a bond of $750,000.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15.

Booth has been a pastor at the First Baptist Church in Pleasanton since 2007, per the church's website.

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