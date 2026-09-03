Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
46  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two overnight fires in less than three hours at Olive Park Village

Two overnight fires broke out at one Kansas City complex less than three hours apart on Thursday. Olive Park Village has now caught fire on more than two dozen occasions this year alone.
Oilive Park Village catches fire twice overnight Thursday
Olive Park Fire
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two overnight fires broke out at one Kansas City complex less than three hours apart on Thursday.

Olive Park Village has now caught fire on more than two dozen occasions this year alone.

These latest structures were vacant, so luckily no injuries were reported.

Kansas City has spent nearly $200,000 dollars to safely contain the property, including tens-of-thousands in demolition costs.

The property is owned by a company called Millennia. KSHB has previously tried reaching out, but got no response. The company's attorney, however said they were looking to withdrawal as council in pending litigation.

For our previous coverage of Olive Park, click here.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41