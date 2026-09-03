Two overnight fires in less than three hours at Olive Park Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two overnight fires broke out at one Kansas City complex less than three hours apart on Thursday.

Olive Park Village has now caught fire on more than two dozen occasions this year alone.

These latest structures were vacant, so luckily no injuries were reported.

Kansas City has spent nearly $200,000 dollars to safely contain the property, including tens-of-thousands in demolition costs.

The property is owned by a company called Millennia. KSHB has previously tried reaching out, but got no response. The company's attorney, however said they were looking to withdrawal as council in pending litigation.

For our previous coverage of Olive Park, click here.

