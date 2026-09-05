Man and woman shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman were shot and killed early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say they were called to 54th and Michigan on a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man and a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Officers and Kansas City Fire Department medics began rendering aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but, according to police, she died shortly after.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say they believe an interaction between multiple people led to gunshots, killing the victims.

Police say a subject of interest was taken into custody for further investigation.

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