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Man and woman shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri

A person of interest was taken into custody for further questioning
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Will Shaw, KSHB 41
Police on the scene of a homicide investigation at 54th and Michigan in Kansas City, Mo.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman were shot and killed early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say they were called to 54th and Michigan on a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man and a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Officers and Kansas City Fire Department medics began rendering aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but, according to police, she died shortly after.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say they believe an interaction between multiple people led to gunshots, killing the victims.

Police say a subject of interest was taken into custody for further investigation.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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