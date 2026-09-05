Driver of mini dirt bike taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a mini dirt bike was taken to the hospital for serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle Friday night.

The crash occurred around 7:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Troost Avenue and East 79th Terrace.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a group of mini dirt bikes were traveling south on Troost Avenue, with one of the bikes struggling to keep up.

A Pontiac Vibe was trying to turn onto East 79th Terrace from northbound Troost Avenue after the group of mini bikes passed, and the driver of one of the mini bikes hit the vehicle.

The mini bike driver was transported to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. Those injuries were later changed to serious, non-life-threatening, per KCPD.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.