Endangered Person Advisory issued for 1-year-old Clinton, Missouri, girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 1-year-old girl who was taken from her legal guardian’s home Sunday morning.

According to authorities, just after 10:55 a.m., Ezrah English was taken from a residence located at 423 W. Gravel St. without permission by her non-custodial birth mother, 23-year-old Jasmine English, during a supervised visit.

Authorities said Jasmine left with Ezrah in a white Lincoln MKZ hybrid car driven by an unidentified man and also occupied by an unidentified female passenger, according to authorities.

Clinton Police Department White 2011-2015 Lincoln MKZ hybrid

Ezrah is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She has black hair tied in pigtails with blue hair ties and brown eyes. She also has a large circular birthmark above her tailbone, and another smaller birthmark between her shoulder blades.

Ezrah was last seen wearing a light blue shirt/dress with ruffles around the collar, white shorts, and white and blue Nike Jordans.

Jasmine is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 123 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. What she was wearing is currently unknown.

Clinton Police Department Jasmine English

Anyone with any information related to Ezrah's whereabouts should call 911 or the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5561.

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