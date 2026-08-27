1 man shot Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically injured after being shot Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened around 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Bannister Road, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD said a male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on what led to the violence.

Police did not share a suspect description.

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