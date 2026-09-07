Columbia, Missouri, man fatally struck Sunday night on I-70 in Sweet Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri, man was struck and killed Sunday night in Saline County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 east of North Locust Street in Sweet Springs.

The highway patrol said a 2023 Freightliner attempted to avoid the man, who was walking eastbound in the right lane of traffic, but was unable.

MSHP said the semi pulled over and stopped on the right shoulder of I-70 after hitting the pedestrian.

Authorities pronounced the pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, dead at the scene.

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