Juvenile suffered serious injuries Thursday night when he ran stop sign on his electric dirt bike and hit car.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a juvenile was injured Thursday night after his electric dirt bike hit a car in a Northland intersection.

Police said the crash happened at 5:20 in at Notheast 78th Street and North Park Avenue.

The juvenile was headed north on North Park Avenue when he did not stop at a stop sign, according to a police news release.

His electric dirt bike hit a car going east on Northeast 78th Street.

The crash caused the juvenile to be ejected from the dirt bike.

He hit the car's windshield and fell to the street, according to the news release.

Police said he suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Children's Mercy Hospital.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

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