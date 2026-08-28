Johnson County Sheriff needs public's help to find missing 33-year-old autistic man

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wants the public's help to find 33-year-old Todd Jeffrey Earnshaw, Jr.

Earnshaw, who is autistic, left his home in Stilwell around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

He drove a black 2006 Honda Accord with no license plate or an unknown plate, according to the sheriff's office.

Earnshaw does not have a cell phone. He last used a debit or credit car in Louisburg.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Earnshaw has a mix of red and brown hair and blue eyes,

He wore a orange shirt and black Under Armour brand shorts.

Anyone with information about Todd Earnshaw, Jr. should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.