Spring has arrived: Getting your garden ready

LENEXA, Kan. — It’s back! As of 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 20, spring has sprung.

That means, for many folks, getting outside in the yard and the garden.

Matt Stueck of Suburban Lawn & Garden has one word for you: “Whoa!”

Yes, slow down a little bit.

We are still in for some cold days, and the soil itself is still pretty chilly.

That’s not to say there aren’t things you can be doing: mulching, pre-emergent, hardy flowers like pansies, and green-leaf veggies like lettuce are all possible.

Stueck has been working around Suburban Lawn and Garden since he was a child.

Now, at the new location in Lenexa — an acre under glass with another 25 acres or so just out the door — he and the staff are ready for the springtime crusade.

The most often-asked question actually has to do with vegetables.

And, while we’re weeks away from tomato season, you can get a jump on those things our folks always told us to eat…the green things like lettuce and spinach.

According to Stueck, it is great for one’s physical and mental health to get out in the yard. Not just for the exercise, but also some studies indicate that digging in the dirt helps our immune systems.

Just be patient. Planting the right things right now will guard against frustration growing later.