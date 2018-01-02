Meet 2 of the first babies born in KC metro in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet two of the first babies born in the Kansas City metro in 2018!

Baby Girl Bodine was born just after midnight weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce.

“We didn’t expect it,” said mom April Bodine. “I actually have an induction date set for [Tuesday,] but she decided to come a little early.”

Baby Bodine’s parents said she’s doing well, and her big sister is excited to have a baby sister for the new year.

Little Logan was born at 12:08 a.m.

“He was very fast, so I just hope that he slows down. If he’s this fast now, I can’t imagine how we’ll be growing up,” Mayra Garcia, Logan’s mother, said.

Logan was a few weeks early, crashing mom and dad’s New Year’s Eve plans.

“I can’t believe it. I am still in shock that he’s here. I am still in shock that I am not pregnant, and just being that whole New Year’s baby thing,” Garcia said.

Despite coming a little early, both mom and baby are doing well. Logan has one older sister.