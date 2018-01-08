One person dead after weather-related crash in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. – One person is dead after a crash on K-7 in Bonner Springs. It happened between Nettleton Avenue and K-32.

Bonner Springs police said a pickup truck was traveling northbound on K-7 when the driver lost control and crossed over the into the southbound lanes, colliding with a sedan.

It’s not clear right now which car the person who died was in, or if there are any other injuries as a result of the wreck.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing their name.

They do believe the crash was weather-related, as the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas saw icy roads as a result of an overnight freeze.

Police said the roadway would remain closed for about two hours, until 11 a.m.

---

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.