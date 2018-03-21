Police, local ATF give suspicious package warnings

Lisa Benson
7:05 PM, Mar 20, 2018
The ATF is responsible for investigating explosions or bombings across the nation. A local agent offered advice to anyone scared it could happen to them.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ATF agents are investigating after a St. Joseph woman found a bomb on her porch, as agents in Texas are busy with multiple explosives found in Texas.

In the past 17 days, 5 package bombs have been found in Texas, one exploded inside of a FedEx sorting center Tuesday morning. ATF agents in Texas are looking for the person - or persons - responsible.

As local ATF agents track down the person who put a homemade bomb on Alexis Washington's porch in St. Joseph.

"This big boom went off out of nowhere. A big boom and it was flashing red," said Washington.

ATF Agent John Ham said he can't talk about an active investigation but says there are signs a package may be potentially dangerous.

  • protruding wires
  • lopsided packages
  • overnight delivery
  • no return address

"This office responds to several explosive events a week. Again, more than half the time the package is benign." Ham added. "You're never troubling law enforcement to come and make sure that situation is a safe situation."

 ATF agents also say if you see a suspicious package don't pick it up or touch it.

