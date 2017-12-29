Police chase ends in destructive wreck in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase with possible robbery suspects ended in a wreck that damaged multiple vehicles in downtown Kansas City, Missouri Thursday.

KCK police said two possible robbery suspects fled officials near 7th and Kansas and eventually crashed near 14th and Baltimore.

Video sent in by a viewer shows damage to multiple cars and the surrounding areas.

The two suspects were taken into custody after originally being trapped in their car.

No serious injuries were reported.