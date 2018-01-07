Road crews prepare for icy conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Road crews from across the metro were on alert, and salting roadways in preparation for Sunday's possible icy conditions.

Meteorologists predicted the possibility of light rain Sunday morning, and due to below freezing temperatures, the chance for slick conditions was in the forecast.

But overnight temperatures were a degree or two higher than expected, and the rain held off maybe a bit longer, so treacherous conditions didn't materialize as much as first thought.

Light rain began after 7 a.m., and the temperature was up to 36 degrees.

The National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory about 7 a.m.

But area cities and municipalities, along with with MoDot and KDot crews were monitoring the roadways.

Overland Park crews spread out across the city to salt roads, and help best prepare for the chance of freezing roadways.

But the Temperatures prevented the worst, and no major incidents or icy conditions were reported.