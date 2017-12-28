Zip code creates issues for Independence homeowner

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman who lives in Independence was unable to receive her property tax in the mail because of her zip code.

Shirley Land-Breicht said she moved to her home a year and a half ago, and there have been problems ever since.

Her home is right on the border of Kansas City and Independence, however, her zip code is not one typically associated with Independence.

She said the workers at the Post Office have told her only Raytown and Kansas City are within that zip code.

In efforts to change her zip code, she's tried to gather signatures of the other homeowners with this issue, but not everyone is on board.

Alyssa Donovan is a reporter. See her full report at 6 p.m. and check back for updates.