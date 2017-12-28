Kansas City, Kansas, city worker finds man's body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A city worker found a body in the Kansas River Thursday morning near James Street and I-70.

KCKPD officers said they believe it is a man, and that he had been there for a while. He was laying partially in the water and partially on the bank.

Police said it was too soon to comment on anything else.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department called its water rescue team to get the man out. Anyone with information should call police.

