Catcher Cam Gallagher shines in Royals debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jake Junis had great stuff in the Royals 9-1 win over Seattle on Sunday. Paired with his Omaha batterymate Cam Gallagher, Junis tossed a career best 7 strikeouts in 8 innings of work.

It was Gallagher's MLB debut. Both he and Junis were drafted together and have come through the Royals pipeline.

Manager Ned Yost said he was very happy with how well the rookies worked together on what will be a day they both will always remember.

The Royals put up four in the 3rd, one in the 6th and another 4 in the 7th.

Homers by Whit Merrifield and Eric Hosmer played a big role in the win, and Melky Cabrera blasted his first home run since rejoining the club, driving in four runs.