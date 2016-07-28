Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 47°
LO: 34°
HI: 48°
LO: 28°
HI: 52°
LO: 35°
Thousands of women turned out to Washington Square Park to protest President Donald Trump's inauguration.
On the day after President Donald Trump took the Oval Office, thousands of women are…
The most flamboyant and iconoclastic president in history assumed office Friday not with a…
Any Missouri or Kansas resident who has bought milk in the state since 2003 is eligible to get cash back.
Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Parents are lining up and spending big bucks to get it, but what exactly is a Hatchimal?
A welding on the metallic slides can crack and cut children's fingers.
Hyped as the future of men's skating, Nathan Chen put the sport on notice that his time is now.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said President Donald Trump is a personal friend, but it looks like the NFL star isn't talking politics anymore.
For the Hy-Vee Big Game Matchup, Staley High School faced Olathe East in the Kansas/Missouri Classic.
The Oakland Raiders filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas after missing out on the chance to go to Los Angeles.