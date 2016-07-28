Current
The Chiefs playoff run and season are officially over after an 18-16 loss to the Steelers.
A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning…
Armatus Designs received a commission to create a functional prosthetic hand based off of…
Any Missouri or Kansas resident who has bought milk in the state since 2003 is eligible to get cash back.
Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Parents are lining up and spending big bucks to get it, but what exactly is a Hatchimal?
A welding on the metallic slides can crack and cut children's fingers.
The Chiefs fell 18 to 16 against the Steelers.
Signs of support can be seen across the city, from the skyline being lit up in Chiefs red to many fans wearing their favorite gear.
The Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Hosmer, avoiding arbitration.