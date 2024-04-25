Motorcyclist dies after ramming into flatbed trailer in Independence, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after crashing into a flatbed trailer being pulled by a truck in Independence on Wednesday evening, police said.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m on U.S. 24 Highway at Grand Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found the man, driving a 1998 Vulcan motorcycle, pulled into traffic from a parking lot and rammed into the trailer, which was being pulled by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact of the crash caused the man to eject from the motorcycle.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police continued an investigation into the crash.

