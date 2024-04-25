Kansas City business hopes to create affordable homes out of earthen blocks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City business is working to make new housing more affordable and artful.

Civic Saint plans to build homes out of compressed earth blocks (CEBs) to hopefully increase homeownership for the Black community.

Godfrey Riddle, the president and founder of Civic Saint, said CEBs are a mix of 90% sand, clay and soil and 10% lime or cement water. He told KSHB 41 News that they are twice as strong as a common concrete unit, cheap to produce and sustainable. They are fireproof and bulletproof, among other benefits.

Riddle said he founded Civic Saint in 2020 out of his own experience. He said growing up in Kansas City, his parents struggled with homeownership.

“So I really saw it as an opportunity that have a rising tide raise all boats. If we can get more people into homeownership, especially folks from the Black community,” Riddle said.

Riddle said Civic Saint’s homes cost around $100,000 to build 850 square feet. He said they would then sell that house for $130,000-$140,000.

The first build for Civic Saint will be a tiny home in Montgall Park. From there, Riddle said they will garner interest for phase two and continue to build in neighborhoods in need of affordable housing.

“We need single-family homes, and we need missing middle homes and development. So townhouses and small apartment complexes, just to give people more options to get their foot into the door of homeownership and ultimately building wealth so that they can have a fulfilling life for themselves and their family and also contribute to the community,” Riddle said.

The outside of the homes will feature art, something Riddle is passionate about. He said he wants his homes to reflect the neighborhoods they are built in.

Civic Saint has partnered with the GEM Cultural and Education Center for KC Design Week. It has built an example facade at 2001 Vine Street for the public to see what is possible with CEBs. There is a public forum on April 25 to share more. Tickets can be bought at kcdesignweek.org.