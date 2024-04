KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old woman.

Earnestine Black was last seen at noon Thursday near West 103rd Street and Wornall Road.

She was driving a 2018 blue Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license tag GD6 Y8B.

Earnestine is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said.

She suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information about Earnestine Black should call 911.

