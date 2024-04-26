Kansas Supreme Court orders disbarment of former Kansas City-area attorney Terra Morehead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Supreme Court issued an order of disbarment for Terra Morehead, a former Wyandotte County prosecutor and retired assistant U.S. attorney in Kansas accused of multiple ethical breaches.

Accusations against Morehead include colluding with former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubskito frame Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide. McIntyre was convicted as a teenager nearly 30 years ago and was exonerated in 2017.

Morehead voluntarily surrendered her law license after an agreement with the Kansas Attorney Disciplinary System.

The decision was made after an investigative report from the Department of Justice could have been relevant in pending disciplinary proceedings.

In the first complaint, a federal judge vacated criminal convictions and dismissed the indictment with prejudice after the district court judge concluded Morehead violated the defendant's Sixth Amendment rights. In the second case, Morehead faced sentencing from a federal judge due to misconduct.

Both complaints were tied to Morehead's time as an assistant U.S. attorney, per the Kansas Office of the Disciplinary Administration.

If either case moved to a formal hearing, Morehead would have been found in violation of several state rules of professional conduct.

RELATED | Lamonte McIntyre speaks out after former prosecutor surrenders law license

—-

