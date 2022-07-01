KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lamonte McIntyre, a man who was wrongfully convicted in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1994, will receive $12.5 million as part of a settlement with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

McIntyre, who was released in 2017 after serving 23 years in prison, was seeking more than $100 million from the UG and the city's police department.

The UG commissioners voted Thursday night to approve the settlement, according to his attorney.

In the lawsuit, he claimed KCK police detective Roger Golubski framed him after his mother refused sexual advances, among other things.

McIntyre's attorney, Michael Abrams sent KSHB 41 News the following statement.

Lamonte McIntyre was first arrested 28 years, 2 months and 15 days ago for a double homicide that he had nothing to do with. Lamonte now hopes to put this painful chapter behind him and move forward with his life. He is grateful for those who have supported him and for those who brought forward the truth. Lamonte remains deeply committed to the cause of justice, particularly in Wyandotte County, and will continue to be a voice for those who have suffered wrongful convictions or other injustices, Michael Abrams Lathrop GPM

