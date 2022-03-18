Lamonte McIntyre, mom seek at least $100 million from Unified Government, KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A lawsuit filed almost four years ago for a wrongly convicted man is now a step closer to seeing its day in court.

According to a pretrial order filed Thursday, Lamonte McIntyre and his mother, Rosie, are seeking at least $100 million from the Unified Government of Wyandotte and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department to right a wrong.

McIntyre served 23 years for a 1994 double murder he didn't commit before getting exonerated in Oct. 2017.

He claims KCK police detective Roger Golubski framed him because his mother refused the detective's sexual advances.

McIntyre attorneys wrote in the order that Golubski preyed on black women for years and "used his badge to protect the guilty, frame the (innocent) and serve his personal agenda."

They also allege KCKPD top brass knew about Golubski's misconduct but didn't stop him before he retired.

Attorneys for the UG and police department denied the allegations in the order.

In the order, the UG and department said “Roger Golubski will contend that he was a good cop and detective, that he cared about the community he served, particularly the African American community and that he sought to hold dirty cops accountable."

In seeking damages, McIntyre and his mother lay out how the overall experience has caused them pain and suffering, as well as PTSD

The legal team for the UG plans to ask the judge to move this trial out of KCK to Wichita, because of all the media attention.

The jury trial is set for November 7.