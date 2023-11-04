5 women file lawsuit against former KCK detective Roger Golubski, Unified Government, former police chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Black women filed a lawsuit Friday against former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski, the Unified Government of Wyandotte/KCK, three former KCK police chiefs and officers who served as detectives.

Golubski was first arrested and charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights in September 2022. The crimes he's accused of date back to 1998.

Court documents later claimed seven additional women were allegedly victimized by Golubski.

The five women — Michelle Houcks, Saundra Newsome, Niko Quinn, Ophelia Williams and Richelle Miller — all argue their civil rights were violated by Golubski.

The 138-page lawsuit lists scores of instances in which the women alleged their rights were violated.

READ: Full lawsuit against Golubski and other parties

In October, court documents revealed Golubski had been hospitalized and his attorneys asked his location monitoring device be removed temporarily so he could receive medical treatment.

Golubski is due back in court Nov. 21 for a status hearing in his ongoing federal case.

—