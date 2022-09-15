Former KCK detective Roger Golubski arrested by FBI, faces 6 counts of deprivation of civil rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubski was arrested at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas, by the FBI Thursday.

The arrest comes after a grand jury filed an indictment Wednesday in which he faces six counts of deprivation of civil rights for offenses dating back to at least 1998.

The indictment provides details of incidents of sexual assault, sexual abuse and attempted kidnapping.

If convicted, Golubski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In January, KSHB 41 News reported subpoenas sent to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK asked for an extensive list of investigative files dating back to the late 80s.

Golubski is further accused of exploiting and terrorizing Black residents, which gained the attention of Jay-Z’s group Roc Nation in September 2021.

The group filed a petition looking for records of alleged misconduct at KCKPD but noted they were “heavily redacted and frankly didn’t really reveal any information about how the complaint was handled.”

Further scandal surrounds the wrongful conviction of Lamonte McIntyre .

McIntyre was exonerated in October 2017 after serving 23 years for a 1994 double murder he did not commit.

He says Golubski framed him because his mother refused sexual advances from the detective.

More2, a local social justice organization, has been outspoken about the allegations Golubski faces, hoping to cast a national spotlight to bring about charges to provide closure to victims and their families.

News of the arrest and indictment prompted the group to issue statements of celebration of what they consider to be a "long overdue message" to the community and "a huge step toward justice for victims of Golubski."

"The arrest of Golubski is huge, but our community is still faced with the need for truth and reconciliation in light of all the pain, injustice and evil we have allowed under our watch ...," More2 board member Rev. Rick Behrens of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church said.

An initial appearance hearing for Golubski is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas City Division of the FBI released a statement regarding the arrest.

"Earlier this morning, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI without incident at his residence in Edwardsville, Kansas," the statement read. "At this time no additional information is available for release."

