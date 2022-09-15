Watch Now
Former KCK detective Golubski enters not guilty plea

He faces 6 charges of violating the civil rights of 2 victims
Sketch of Roger Golubski in court on Thursday
A sketch of Roger Golubski in court on Thursday.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 15:49:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Just hours after his arrest Thursday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective appeared before a federal judge to plead not guilty to charges that he violated the civil rights of two victims.

Roger Golubski and his attorney appeared before judge Rachel E. Schwartz early Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Topeka, Kansas.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Golubski on six counts that he deprived two victims of their civil rights in instances dating back to 1998.

During Thursday afternoon's hearing, Golubski entered a not guilty plea.

When talk turned to if Golubski would be detained ahead of trial, his attorney noted that Golubski was dealing with several health issues.

Judge Schwartz set another hearing in the case for Monday, Sept. 19.

A status conference is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 12.


