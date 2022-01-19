Federal investigation looks into allegations of widespread KCKPD corruption spanning decades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department admitted in October they have been responding to FBI inquiries since 2019.

Now, it's more clear what the federal probe is looking for.

Subpoenas sent to the Unified Government and KCKPD ask for an extensive list of investigative files that date back to the late 80s, as well as records on homicides, homicide victims, informants and police officers.

Much of the information, including which homicides, dates and names, is redacted.

View the subpoenas:

The federal probe centers on allegations of decades-long corruption within the police department, including excessive force, rape, homicide, assault, harassment, intimidation, planting drugs and more.

Also at the center of the investigation is Roger Golubski, a former detective accused of exploiting and terrorizing Black residents in KCK for years.

Golubski has not faced any charges related to the accusations.

The subpoenas ask for all homicide listings from 1988 through 2010, when Golubski retired.

The subpoenas ask for the following:

April 28, 2021 - All records related to three homicides. Any and all photos of a list of police officers (uniform or plain clothes). Homicides and the list of officers are redacted.

- All records related to three homicides. Any and all photos of a list of police officers (uniform or plain clothes). Homicides and the list of officers are redacted. Sept. 16, 2020 - All records related to six homicides. All investigative files related to four people identified as witnesses or victims of those homicide investigations. Any and all files related to 36 informants. Any and all files or databases registered to or handled by a redacted person.

- All records related to six homicides. All investigative files related to four people identified as witnesses or victims of those homicide investigations. Any and all files related to 36 informants. Any and all files or databases registered to or handled by a redacted person. Sept. 18, 2019 - Any and all records related to three homicides. Any and all homicide listings from 1988 to 2010.

- Any and all records related to three homicides. Any and all homicide listings from 1988 to 2010. Nov. 10, 2020 - Any and all records related to two homicides

- Any and all records related to two homicides May 26, 2021 - Any and all records related to one homicide. Any and all records about a redacted person that includes them as a witness/victim in a violent crime, prostitution and drug trafficking. Records including investigator notes, reports & intelligence and booking photographs. Any and all informant files related to a redacted person or incident.

- Any and all records related to one homicide. Any and all records about a redacted person that includes them as a witness/victim in a violent crime, prostitution and drug trafficking. Records including investigator notes, reports & intelligence and booking photographs. Any and all informant files related to a redacted person or incident. Nov. 10, 2021 - Physical evidence in possession of KCKPD related to a homicide and redacted items at different redacted locations.

- Physical evidence in possession of KCKPD related to a homicide and redacted items at different redacted locations. July 24, 2019 - A case file for a redacted case including notes, documents, evidence, records, recordings, reports and correspondence between a redacted time and the present.

- A case file for a redacted case including notes, documents, evidence, records, recordings, reports and correspondence between a redacted time and the present. June 26, 2019 - Any and all records related to allegations made by a redacted person against a redacted former officer beginning in a redacted date. Any and all items collected / tested as part of the Internal Affairs Unit investigation into the allegations. Evidence list redacted. Lab reports / evidence test results related to the investigation. Any and all KCKPD / Internal Affairs records related to complaints or investigations into five redacted officers.

- Any and all records related to allegations made by a redacted person against a redacted former officer beginning in a redacted date. Any and all items collected / tested as part of the Internal Affairs Unit investigation into the allegations. Evidence list redacted. Lab reports / evidence test results related to the investigation. Any and all KCKPD / Internal Affairs records related to complaints or investigations into five redacted officers. Dec. (redacted) 2021 - The rape kit of a redacted person and any records related to the rape kit.