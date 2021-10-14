Former KCKPD detective target of federal investigation, department says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is part of a federal investigation.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, a KCKPD spokesperson admitted that the department has responded to FBI inquiries over the last two years regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski.

“Since 2019, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been responding to subpoenas from the FBI regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski," the spoksperson said. "Despite many inquiries from both the public and media over the past three years, we did not disclose our cooperation with the investigation out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities.”

The statement follows a CNN investigation released Thursday that federal grand jurors are looking into the past of of Roger Golubski.

In its report, CNN said it learned that the criminal investigation is the result of reports that Golubski exploited and terrorized Black residents in Kansas City, Kansas.

Golubski, who retired in 2010, has been the focus of several long-standing accusations, but has not faced charges in any of the instances.

Earlier this fall, Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company, filed a lawsuit against KCKPD seeking investigatory records associated with Golubski.

That lawsuit was followed by a full page ad in the Washington Post that tasked the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the department.

CNN’s report said that former KCKPD Chief Terry Zeigler is among witnesses who have testified in front of prosecutors. Zeigler told CNN he spent two hours last month testifying before grand jurors at a federal courthouse in Topeka.

“They were trying to understand how I didn’t know or was I trying to cover up things about Roger that I knew,” Zeigler told CNN. “I don’t mind talking and telling people because I don’t have anything to hide.”

The Midwest Innocence Project, which partnered with Team Roc in the Washington Post ad, tweeted Thursday they were encouraged to read CNN's report and hopeful for results.

"We have heard of investigations for years, but what the community deserves is justice," the organization wrote.